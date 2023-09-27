WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal employees are not the only ones concerned about the possibility of a government shutdown later this week.

Contract workers for the federal government also have a lot to lose and some say even more because unlike federal employees, those who work under contracts don’t receive back pay.

One federal contractor who works in federal law enforcement spoke to DC News Now on condition that she not be identified except by the name Louise. She expressed her concerns about how the looming shutdown could harm those contractors.

“The effects are horrible,” Louise said. “I think the most recent estimates are one in four or one in five employees in government are contractors. That’s pay they’ll never get, they’ll never recoup.”

She said the lack of pay can lead to devastating financial challenges.

“Most people or young families are living paycheck to paycheck or dependent on one paycheck to keep the household running,” Louise said. “But after two weeks, three weeks, it gets real tough real quick.”

Louise said she went through the last shutdown in late 2018 that lasted 35 days. She was a federal employee then and said she is more prepared now than she was then. Louise said she worried about younger contract workers who don’t have as much saved up.

“They still go to work everyday with a smile,” Louise said. “That’s what you see.”

A spokeswoman for Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said he and Time Kaine, (D-Va.), plan to introduce legislation that would provide back pay to contract employees. A similar measure failed to pass Congress during the last shutdown.

“The thought of our federal law enforcement or air traffic controllers or screeners, you know, and other emergency employees having to go to food banks after a prolonged period or to whatever food or handouts there are, that’s despicable in this country,” Louise said.