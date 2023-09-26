WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Nearly two million American workers may wonder about their paycheck’s future amid a looming government shutdown, prompting curiosity about how to prepare everyday expenses.

There are roughly a quarter of a million federal workers in the District, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia–and if employees are anxious about not being able to make ends meet due to credit card and mortgage payments, consumers can avoid an immediate burden.

Todd Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate told DC News Now that lenders are surprisingly willing to make adjustments for people in need.

“We’ve actually found that about 80 % of the time you can get a lower interest rate by asking,” Rossman said.

CreditKarma said the average individual credit card debt is $6,500, with rates averaging over 20%.

Average mortgage rates amount to roughly 7.5% for a 30-year mortgage, while 15-year mortgages include 6.75% according to CreditKarma.

Rossman said consumers “have a similar success rate for getting out of a late fee once in a while, Maybe getting a higher credit limit or getting an annual fee waived or lowered. Speaking generally, it helps to be a good customer.”

Consumers, Rossman said, should be honest about their financial situation, explain good payment habits of the past, ask about avoiding interest, and change their due dates.

While paying required minimum balances will avoid negative reports to credit bureaus, they will often include those steep interest rates if not waived or adjusted. That’s why Rossman suggests consumers pay as much as they can.

While a paycheck may be missing from mailboxes imminently, if Congress does not come to a deal before September 30, Rossman says it’s not a bad opportunity to also brainstorm building emergency funds for the future.

A ‘rainy day fund’ could help consumers handle emergency expenses from any future government shutdown, car accident, or health setback.