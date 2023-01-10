WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee didn’t hold back at a news conference to update people on the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake.

“There’s been too much misinformation swirling around this incident. Too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it’s unfair to the grieving family.,” Contee said. “The spreading of misinformation is dangerous, reckless, and has the potential to adversely impact the investigation and the relationships in our community.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said a homeowner in Northeast shot Blake after he saw the 13-year-old breaking into cars and got into an argument with him. The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Quincy Street NE near Michigan Avenue NE in the Brookland neighborhood.

Contee said at the news conference that the man who shot Blake called emergency dispatchers and began CPR until medics arrived.

Since Blake’s death, some people in the community have been calling for the arrest of the man who shot him, questioning why charges have not been filed. Some groups went as far as to say that if MPD didn’t release the man’s name, they would go door to door to find him.

“We know of social media images that have surfaced that are showing people that have no connection to this case. People are making assumptions and searching for people that are not involved. People are making allegations centered around race, and that is wrong,” Contee said.

In addition to dispelling rumors, Contee said the purpose of the news conference was to make sure that people understand the process involved in investigating this or any case, stressing that putting out information could jeopardize the integrity of the case which wouldn’t benefit anyone, particularly Blake’s family.

“Our detectives are gathering all of the facts and evidence so that it can be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office and, ultimately, to a grand jury of District of Columbia residents to make a judicial determination if there was criminal intent and if a crime occurred, and a grand jury will determine if a crime occurred based on facts and not mere speculation.”

Contee thanked members of the community who have tried to help the investigation by providing factual information and items such as legitimate videos that can help the investigation. He encouraged anyone who has relevant information to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.