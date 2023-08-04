WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fifteen people were displaced after an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. on Friday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a post just before 1:30 p.m. that crews were responding to a three-story apartment building in the 1600 block of Morris Rd. SE.

(Courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

When firefighters arrived, smoke was visible from the top floor. The fire had spread through the walls of the second and third floors. Officials said that “aggressive firefighting efforts” kept the fire from spreading into the building’s attic.

Officials said that no injuries were reported, and the ongoing HVAC work accidentally started the fire.

All of the building’s residents were displaced because of roof damage, totaling 15 people.