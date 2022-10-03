WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities.

“The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian.

Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it is to find an affordable home, even for colleagues in her industry.

“My parents purchased the home that I live in for $13,000, the house next door just recently sold for $1.3 million,” she said.

Among the recommendations from the Black homeownership strike force, on how to even the playing field, the group is calling on the city to provide estate planning resources for current homeowners, aid for Black homeowners who are at risk of foreclosure, more affordable homes and improvements in the current homeownership programs.

DC News Now also asked the mayor about the concerns over investors flooding the market.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about that one and how the city can be a part of getting to those properties and making sure that they can go to owner occupied buyers,” Bowser said.

Visit frontdoor.dc.gov for more information on programs designed to improve access to affordable homes.