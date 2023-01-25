WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There is no shortage of family-friendly places to visit across the DMV, but sometimes it can be a challenge to find them.

Yatzuri Thomas started the blog and social media pages Kids, Quarantine, and Me as a way to find activities for her and her children to enjoy during the pandemic.

She said it has grown so much since then and she loves sharing family fun events with people to enjoy.

Thomas stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk to our Taniya Wright about how she is making it a bit easier for people to find fun activities around the DMV and beyond.

For more information: https://kidsquarantineandme.com/

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook