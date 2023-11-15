WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Starting Wednesday, drivers caught on camera parked or stopped in a bus zone in D.C. will be fined $100.

It’s the first phase of the District’s DC Clear Lane Program – a combined effort between the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) to improve bus travel times and bus stop safety.

Cameras mounted on buses going to select routes in D.C. will identify drivers illegally parked and stopped in bus zones.

This is a move that is welcomed by some who ride Metrobuses in the District.

“It needs to double,” said one bus rider in a wheelchair after he got off the bus near the Van Ness-UDC Metro Station

According to DDOT, bus zones are areas along the curb within 80 feet of the approach side and 20 feet of the departure side of a bus stop flag, unless otherwise signed.

WMATA said the cameras on the buses will take a picture of the unauthorized car in bus zones, which will be sent to DDOT to issue citations through the mail.

District leaders support the move to fine drivers who impede the buses.

DDOT said there was a warning period of 45 days after the program was announced and the transportation body told DC News Now that bus stop violations made up almost 80% of the warnings issued.

“It’s an inconvenience for everyone getting on the bus. It’s an inconvenience for everyone getting off the bus,” said Mr. Givvons who was waiting for his bus near UDC. “Sure it’s a good thing. That way they’ll start having more respect for that bus zone,” he added.

DDOT said it doesn’t know how much in fines could be collected in the first year but to put things in perspective, the transportation body said during a 30-day demonstration period, there were about 60 violations per day per bus.

As for where all the funds from the fines will go, DDOT said all automated traffic enforcement revenue will go to the general fund and support the city’s overall budget.

There will also soon be fines issued for unauthorized vehicles parked in bus lanes. A date for when that second phase of enforcement starts hasn’t been announced yet.

