WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire erupted at the Blues Alley club on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C. on Tuesday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded around 6:45 p.m. for a fire in the attic / roof area of the building.

DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that as of 7 p.m., no injuries had been reported. First responders gave an update shortly after 7:30 p.m. confirming this and saying that the fire had been extinguished.