WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire Monday morning that put 11 children and two adults out of their home.

DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the incident in the 3300 block of Croffut Pl. SE shortly before 9:20 a.m. The fire was on the second floor of a rowhouse.

By 9:55 a.m., the department tweeted that the fire was knocked down and under control. The people who live in the home had gotten out of it before crews arrived. No one was hurt.

Investigators still were looking into the cause of the fire.