WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS was at hotel in Northwest after a fire started in the 10-story building early Friday morning.

When crews arrived at the Riggs hotel, located at 9th and F streets NW, they found the patio area on fire and that the flames had reached the building’s awning.

DC Fire and EMS evacuated the hotel, Although the fire didn’t make it into the interior of the building, the heat from it caused some windows to break.

No one was hurt.