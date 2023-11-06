WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire in Northwest, D.C. broke out at a four-story apartment building Monday evening, leaving multiple people displaced and one firefighter injured.
DC Fire and EMS said a fire started in the attic above a laundry room at the apartment complex in the 3100 block of Connecticut Ave., NW.
One firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said in a post on X.
Three adults were displaced, but non-impacted residents were able to return to their units.
By 7:30 p.m., the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Monday night.