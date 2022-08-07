WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire in an apartment building left 12 people without homes Saturday night.

DC Fire and EMS said the fire started in a unit on the second floor of the two-story building, located in the 4000 block of S. Capitol St. SE, around 9:40 p.m.

Crews were able to get control of the fire soon after they arrived. The reason the 12 people were displaced primarily had to do with water damage and utilities being cut off.

The American Red Cross and the city’s Office of Community Relations and Services were helping those affected by the fire.