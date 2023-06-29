WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire that started in a restaurant’s storage room on Thursday afternoon. Two firefighters were transported, and a ceiling collapsed as they were fighting the flames.

Officials first mentioned the fire in a tweet just before 12:30 p.m. In an update at 2:13 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said that a ceiling on the first floor collapsed.

The fire began in the rear storage room of a 2-story restaurant. Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the building but were delayed due to the building’s configuration.

Officials said on Twitter that more than 100 units were on the scene. A portion of M Street was blocked to fight the fire.

The two firefighters that were transported had non-life-threatening injuries.