WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS tackled a fire in Southeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said in a post just after 1:15 p.m. that firefighters were at the 300 block of 11th St. SE for a working fire.

The fire started in a lower-level trash chute and stretched to the roof of an apartment building with a store on the first floor.

In the post, officials said that the visible fire had been extinguished and that crews were checking for any extension.