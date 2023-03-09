WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The former interim director of the District’s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) call center said she was let go from the position after calling attention to problems with the OUC, and she is suing to get her job back.

Among the people against whom Cleo Subido filed suit is Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

In the complaint, filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia’s Civil Division, Subido claims the District “retaliated against her after she disclosed irregularities, violations of laws and regulations, gross mismanagement, waste, fraud, and abuse and threats to the health and safety of the public” with regards to the OUC’s operations.

The paperwork outlines Subido’s experience and provides specific examples of issues that she says reflects the problems at OUC which she refused to ignore, including poor dispatch times which, in some cases, Subido suggests were, at minimum, factors in deadly outcomes to emergency situations.

Subdido believes her whistleblowing led to her demotion, placement on leave, and, ultimately, her firing.

In filing the lawsuit, Subido asked that the court find that the city violated the D.C. Whistleblower Protection Act and that it be ordered to make sure OUC complies with national guidelines and responds appropriately to the needs of people who live in D.C.

Subido wants to be hired back by the District, have benefits restored to her, and be given back pay and interest on back pay.

She asked the court that she paid for compensatory damages, a statutory fine of $10,000 for each person named as a defendant, and “appropriate disciplinary action for the retaliating officials,” among other things.