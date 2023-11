WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a firefighter was hurt while fighting a fire in Northeast D.C.

Firefighters said they responded to the 100 block of V St. NE on November 17, for a fire.

Firefighters said they contained the fire to the 2nd story of a two-story middle-row home.

Three adults, one child, and one pet were displaced by the fire.

A firefighter was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.