WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after falling through an overhang while responding to a fire in D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said that the fire was on the 1600 block of Fort DuPont Street SE in a two-story duplex. They set off a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell.

They said that the firefighter did not have any serious injuries; he did not need to be transported to the hospital. One resident was displaced.