WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders across the DMV had a busy Fourth of July as a number of houses caught fire.

In Prince George’s County, Fire and EMS was dispatched to the 6200 block of Twain Court in Beltsville at around 9:30 p.m.

Crews extinguished a fire at a 2-story duplex. Two adults and a child were displaced.

(Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

(Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

(Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

At around 10:45 p.m., officials in Aspen Hill, Md. were dispatched to a house fire on Rosecroft Road. When crews arrived, they found a 5,000 square foot home with fire coming from the roof. Crews extinguished the fire by 11:30 p.m.

One firefighter experienced a medical emergency that wasn’t life-threatening. Three adults were displaced along with their dog. The home had extensive damage, estimated to be more than $1 Million.

Officials said the fire was caused by a bag of fireworks.

DC Fire and EMS said it responded to a fire in Southeast at around 11:30 p.m. The fire in the 1200 block of Trenton Pl. SE was confined to the first floor of a 2-story semi-detached house. No injuries were reported but three people were displaced.

(DC Fire and EMS)

(DC Fire and EMS)

(DC Fire and EMS)

(DC Fire and EMS)

Emergency workers in the District also responded to three more fires overnight. The first was in the 200 block of Jefferson St. NW. The second was in the 4400 block of Texas Ave. SE. The third was in the 2200 block of H St. NE.