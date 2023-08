WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders put out a fire in a building in Southeast D.C.

DC Fire and EMS said in a post just after 2 p.m. that firefighters were responding to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. It said that the fire started in a two-story mixed-use building.

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible from the first floor. Officials said in the post that there were no reported injuries and that the fire had been extinguished.