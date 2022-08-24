WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Five fighters and a tour bus driver went to the hospital Wednesday after the tour bus and a fire truck collided.

Vito Maggiolo with DC Fire and EMS said the crash happened at 12 p.m. at Alabama and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast.

Maggiolo said the fire engine was heading to a fire with its lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision.

Although the five firefighters and the tour bus driver, who was the only person on the bus, went to the hospital for treatment, their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.