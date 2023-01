WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police responded to what was initially reported as a loud explosion in an ice rink in the District on Sunday.

Police said that they were called to the park in the 100 block of M Street Southeast.

They found that a large firework was thrown onto the rink and went off. The firework damaged the ice and a safety glass pane, but nobody was injured.

Anyone with any information or video is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.