WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A private fireworks display near the Kennedy Center left many Washingtonians confused Thursday night.

The fireworks display was a private event put on by the U.S. Coast Guard. The display was made to establish “a temporary safety zone” for certain areas of the Potomac River near D.C. from “potential hazards” that could be caused by fireworks.

The safety zone is needed to protest people, vessels and other marine environment, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.