WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — What started out as a call for an automobile fire on Wednesday expanded into a blaze that called around 50 personnel to put out.

Officials said that they were called to 2020 Kendall Street NE around 7:30 p.m. for an automobile fire. After they arrived, first responders found that a one-story commercial building was on fire.

About 50 personnel — both firefighters and EMS — were called in, and it “took 10 pieces of equipment and about 15 minutes to put out the fire.”

The fire only affected one building. Nobody was injured.

Officials were still working to determine a cause Wednesday evening.