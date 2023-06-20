WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said it was on the scene of a house fire in Southeast D.C. that has displaced 5 residents and 2 pets.

Officials said in a tweet at 12:58 a.m. that they were responding to a box alarm in the 2100 block of 13th St. SE. On the scene, they found a 2-story frame house with fire visible from the rear.

Firefighters worked for over an hour to control the fire which had spread to both floors and was beginning to spread to adjacent homes.

No injuries were reported. Investigators were on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.