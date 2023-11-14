WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they arrested 5 men after multiple weapon violations in the District.

On November 10, police said they saw a man with a gun and when they attempted to stop him, he ran to an apartment unit.

When police entered the apartment, they found numerous firearms. MPD was able to recover more than nine handguns and over 200 rounds of ammunition.

On Friday, 30-year-old Melvin Richardson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

21-year-old Andrew Carter and 21-year-old Trikivis Hunter both of Southeast, DC, and 19-year-old Quron Green of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

20-year-old Kevin Hankins of Germantown, Maryland was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.