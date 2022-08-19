WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As canceled flights and delayed takeoffs continue to appear at airports across the country, and in the DMV, more people are buying travel insurance, according to AAA.

While insurance purchases are up, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) indicates refunds for cancellations decided by airlines are the responsibility of airlines and not insurance companies.

“A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline canceled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel,” an information page about refunds from USDOT says online.

Still, increased insurance purchases appear to align with consumer uncertainty surrounding flights, and they can cash in on refunds depending on the circumstance of delays and cancellations.

Randy Osboure, a travel product manager at AAA, told DC News Now Friday that consumers are “definitely purchases more than they have in the past.”

Flyers expressed mixed feelings about the consistency of current scheduled flight times. Dave Hownes of DC said “they’re [airlines] not trustworthy, in my opinion,” adding that he wouldn’t buy travel insurance unless he spent large amounts of cash on a trip.

“I was flying domestic, and usually, if your plane is late, they give you another seat later on,” he said.

How much might travel insurance cost? For a 30-year-old who books a $400 round-trip flight, insurance could cost close to $25, Osbourne said.

A payback after a problem could be big — Osbourne added that severe weather could send $200 to $400 to the consumer a day.

“At what point do people get their money back?,” DC News Now Consumer Reporter Ben Dennis asked Osboure, who responded, “light delays can be reimbursed for them up to a set dollar amount, if it’s between 3 to 4 hours, depending what their policy to set up at. They also can add trip interruption which is for longer delays, so for more than 24 hours.”

Paybacks could include health issues surrounding flights–something that prompted Gillian Bandess of Tampa, Florida to buy travel insurance for roughly $12, prior to her flight into Reagan National.

“Travel Insurance gave me peace of mind if I came down with COVID, I would get a refund,” she aid, adding that she was fortunate not to have been caught up by a delay or cancellation,

Osborne also said travel insurance providers can monitor real-time issues on the runway, adding that flyers can opt for an “easy pay-out” earlier on in the delay for a little bit less than what they might receive if they later provide a full pay-out — that’s going to require receipts.