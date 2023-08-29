WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Flights to and from Florida were canceled at Reagan National Airport Tuesday, as Hurricane Idalia makes its way towards the Gulf Coast.

Tampa International Airport shut down at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and Tallahassee International Airport both had plans to close Tuesday evening.

“It was nothing I’ve ever experienced before, it was sort of scary,” said William Wilson, who was traveling in Clearwater with his daughter this week.

Wilson said they were supposed to return to Virginia Wednesday night but had to change their plans because of the storm.

“They advised us at that resort we had to vacate last night at 7 p.m., no later than 10 a.m. this morning. About 8:30 they told us they were going to turn the electricity off,” said Wilson.

His daughter searched for flights back to the DVM and eventually found one out of Orlando Tuesday afternoon.

“It was pretty tough. Everything was booking up because people were scrambling trying to get out of Clearwater,” he said.

“We didn’t hear anything, and wouldn’t have unless family had mentioned it to us,” said Pav Katariya, who was vacationing in Orlando with his family.

The Katariya’s decided to cut their trip short by one day just to be safe, returning to Virginia Tuesday.

“I’ve heard stories of people, if you don’t change your trip early enough you get stuck there three or four more days and so we didn’t want to do that,” he said.

“They take (hurricanes) pretty seriously. They’ve had enough of them and the forecasting is pretty good now,” said Curtis Ziegler, who was at DCA Tuesday.

Ziegler lived in Tampa for about 15 years but recently moved to Kansas City. He still has friends in the area so he’s keeping an eye on the storm.

“I try to keep up with it,” he said. “I’ve got some buddies in Clearwater, Tampa Bay. And like I told him the last year or two, put some water in the tub, you never know. And go out and get some spam.”