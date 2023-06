Ronald Reagan National Airport is seen from Gravelly Point in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The FAA said it had briefly paused departures to D.C. area airports while it made repairs to a communications system at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.

Departures to D.C. area airports have resumed and repairs to the communications power panel were completed according to the FAA.