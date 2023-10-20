WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors living at a District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) property said “enough is enough” after damaging flooding occurred this week.

Regina Brandon, a tenant at Potomac Gardens, said there was about two to three inches of water throughout her entire apartment.

“It was literally raining in here, the bathroom and the middle bedroom. It was raining in the closet and the back bedroom, it was raining down the wall,” Brandon said.

According to DCHA, Wednesday afternoon a pipe from the boiler plant ruptured in one of its high-rise buildings at Potomac Gardens. It’s believed this was a result from the system turning over to heat for the fall season.

The agency said 12 units are potentially impacted. It was determined residents in five units would need to be temporarily relocated, however only three families agreed to temporary accommodations.

On Thursday, DCHA said in a statement that it is assessing the units again and trying to determine the next steps.

“DCHA is in the process of turning vacant units on-site for those residents who will be required to transfer,” DCHA stated.

Brandon said she did accept temporary accommodations and was placed in a hotel around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, but is still upset.

“I just started crying because I was like all of my stuff, my belongings, my personal belongings are damaged. What are we going to do? Where are we going to sleep?” Brandon said.

She said this is yet another problem to add to a long list of issues with the DCHA complex.

“We have rat problems, roach problems, the hallways are filthy,” Brandon said. “I’m distraught because we shouldn’t have to live like this. Things happen, that’s life, but if they were to be up to date on things, code, this wouldn’t happen as bad as it happens.”

Kourtney Mills, a longtime resident at Potomac Gardens, said she has moved past her frustrations with DCHA.

“The floods will happen again,” she said. “They do a lot of patch work. Every other week we have to have our water shut off. We’ve been living like this for years.”

She said she wants someone to take accountability for the poor living conditions.

“Not one single one of us is going to stand for this anymore. They would like for us to get comfortable, sit back and do nothing,” Mills said. “You’re profiting off of poor people.”

Residents at the complex believe the only solution is for DCHA to offer them housing vouchers.