WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro said in a post on the X platform that Blue Line service was delayed due to track conditions. the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) later confirmed the delay was due to flooding.

According to the original post from Metrorail, trains on the Blue Line were operating on a single track between Van Dorn St. and Braddock Rd.

Metro said the delay was caused by a track condition outside King Street. They went on to say that some trains were offloading at Potomac Yard to minimize congestion.

WMATA posted an update at 7:10 a.m., which said that crews were on scene assessing conditions.