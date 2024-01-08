WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to make its way into the DMV on Tuesday.

Being prepared ahead of this storm is key.

Here are some ways to make sure you’re prepared before, during and after, according to the American Red Cross.

Before the storm arrives, it’s vital that you learn about the types of flooding that can impact your home and community. The types of flooding can include: Flash floods, river floods, storm surges, coastal floods and more.

Make sure you know your home and community’s risk of flooding. You can find out by visiting the FEMA Flood Map Service Center and search your home by using your address.

You can also reach out to your local office of emergency management for advice.

If your home or community is at risk of flooding, be prepared to evacuate if local officials advise you to.

During the storm, the best thing to do is to never walk, swim or drive through floodwater.

After the flooding, avoid fallen power lines, poles, and wires and watch out for falling trees and other debris.

Make sure to check with your local public health department about drinking water safety. Flooding can contaminate drinking water.

You should also stay away from floodwaters. They can contain sewage, sharp items and chemicals that can make you sick.