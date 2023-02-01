WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and one of the most popular gifts to show your valentine you care is flowers!

Alexes Haggins Owner of Flowers By Alexes in Petworth stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the most popular flowers for Valentine’s Day and how to keep your blooms looking beautiful for longer.

Opening Flowers By Alexes is very special for Haggins. Her father Bernard owned a flower shop with the same name when she was younger. Reopening the shop is a tribute to her father’s legacy.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/youruptownflorist/?hl=en

Website: https://flowersbyalexes.com/