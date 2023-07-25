WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — American household demand for food assistance remains high during a period of inflation.

In the District, thousands of people continue to save on monthly grocery bills by visiting food banks. Though the operations behind them are facing problems of their own from rising prices.

Bagels bagged, corn shucked and fruits plucked for pickup sit on food bank shelves at Bread for the City in D.C.

“Folks that come in for the first time, they’re like, ‘oh my God, this is here. There’s a wide variety,'” said volunteer, Angela Chandler.

The operation continues to fill a local need by providing groceries up to two times a month in-person and through delivery.

“It’s more than just a little bag of food and canned items,” said Trazy Collins, Bread for the City Manager for Food and Clothing Operations.

Collins said Bread for the City will have fresh produce and meat available to take home.

“These are the things that are most expensive in the grocery store and the things that are also most-nutrient dense,” she said.

Food purchases to disburse have risen 10-11% since the pandemic started, according to Collins.

Breads, meats, frozen fruits and vegetables are all sizably more costly compared to a year ago, according to pricing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meantime, extra SNAP benefits ended earlier this year and child tax credits are significantly smaller, almost assuredly reducing family’s budgets for essentials like groceries.

“I think when you think of food pantries, you tend to think of one socioeconomic class of people,” Chandler said. “But I think there’s just a wide range of people coming for help because things are just really expensive across the board.”

Anyone interested in donating and dropping off fresh produce and canned foods can visit Bread for the City’s Shaw and Anacostia locations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Volunteers can sign up online but must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and more.