WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Food & Friends has served the D.M.V. for 35 years.

The organization prepares meals for people in the region who have serious illnesses, such as HIV/AIDS and cancer. The organization prepared and delivered 4,030 holiday spreads to 800 households across the region for Thanksgiving.

The Thanksgiving meals served five people. Rasheed Abdurrahman, Executive Chef for Food & Friends, said, “They have turkey, roasted potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, two pies, rolls, butter and fruit; a traditional Thanksgiving meal.”

In total, 8,520 pounds of turkey, 1,065 pounds of roasted potatoes, 1,065 pounds of cornbread stuffing, 94 gallons of gravy, 76 gallons of butternut squash soup, 780 pounds of buttered corn, 780 pounds of braised collard greens, 650 pounds of cranberry sauce, 1,420 pieces of fresh fruit and 5,680 dinner rolls were prepared for the holiday meals.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🦃🍽



The volunteers and staff at @foodandfriends are packing up over 4,000 meals for people in our community… to be out for delivery in a few hours! pic.twitter.com/xUh7MH62bE — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) November 24, 2022

Hundreds of volunteers came to help pack up the meals, and more drove to Fort Totten Metro parking lot to pick up the meals and deliver them to people’s front doors. “Managing a life-challenging illness is difficult under the best circumstances, but for the majority of individuals receiving our meals, rising costs make it more difficult for them to pay rent, buy medication, let alone purchase groceries,” says Carrie Stoltzfus, Executive Director of Food & Friends.

“We can make Thanksgiving a much better holiday for them. This is a proud community tradition, and we look forward to a strong response from our volunteers and supporters to fulfill our promise to our seriously ill neighbors.”

Food & Friends serves the community year around. They help people not only have homecooked meals but also come up with a nutritional plan based on their needs. The regular food distribution will start again on Monday, November 28.