WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District is entering its 7th day in this heat, and there isn’t any natural relief on the horizon. But despite this heat, it’s business as usual for some vendors down on Museum Row.

“We sweat a lot. It’s like a sauna,” Rami Nashef, owner of Bad Monkeys Ice Cream truck

Mohamed Ali runs and owns Master Chef Touch Food truck. On a typical day, the inside of the car can get pretty warm. But this heat wave can make the truck almost unbearable.

“If it’s outside 110 [degrees Farenheit], on the inside it will be 140 [degrees Farenheit], 150 [degrees Farenheit] because the grill is working, the fryer is working, the fridge is working,” Ali explained. “So it will be hotter inside.”

Food trucks aren’t the only ones having trouble beating the heat. Ice cream trucks like Bad Monkeys Ice Cream aren’t immune to some of the mechanical problems of rising temperatures.

“It’s way too hot. Your generator overheats, and then the machines start not functioning. You know, it’s a lot of air cooled for the compressors to kick in,” Rami Nashef, owner of Bad Monkeys Ice Cream, explained. “And the heat! Just inside, it’s just way too hot. You can try to walk inside when it’s 100 degrees outside, and you walk inside, and it’s just 130 [degrees] easy.”

Nashef says the high temperatures aren’t great for business and hopes it will cool down soon.

“When it’s too hot out, people don’t like to walk. So the month of April is one of the best we run,” Nashef said. “April or May when it’s like 80 [degrees] or 90 [degrees] max. That’s the perfect weather that everyone can walk around.”

The heat never bothered Ali anyway. The Egyptian chef will keep his truck running no matter the weather.

“It doesn’t big matter for me because if you have a goal, if you have something you want to do, nothing will stop you even when the weather is hot, weather is cold. No,” Ali said.