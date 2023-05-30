WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Atlantis, D.C.’s newest concert venue, held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning ahead of the Foo Fighters performance set for 7:30 p.m. which serves as the space’s inaugural show for the public.

Musician Dave Grohl, founder of Foo Fighters was among the people who attended the event, along with Mayor Muriel Bowser and people with I.M.P., the owner of The Atlantis and other venues.

Grohl said he got to see hundreds of bands in the original 9:30 Club, site of The Atlantis, which ultimately inspired him to become a musician.

“It was all the kids from town that found a family together in places like the old 9:30 Club, and hopefully that tradition will continue where you’ll have kids from all over the D.C. metropolitan area come in and see bands that will inspire them to become musicians as well,” Grohl said.

Dave Grohl at The Atlantis. (Dave Leval/DC News Now)

The Atlantis, which is located at 2047 9th St. NW, has a full roster of big names lined up including Billy Idol, Darius Rucker, Pixies, Tegan and Sara, and Living Colour.

“We know that being surrounded by hundreds or thousands of strangers who are enjoying the same music in the same moment is a part of who we are as human beings,” Bowser said. “I am so grateful to have that back.”