WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the football community in D.C. came together Thursday night to grieve the loss of a 14-year-old boy.

Antoine Manning was shot and killed on Halloween night.

Members of the Clock Boyz football team, which Manning played receiver for, held a vigil and balloon release in his honor.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Julian Jones, one of Manning’s teammates. “I never thought one of my teammates would die so quick. He was just a loving guy. Me and my teammates, we’d always have a laugh with him.”

Julian said gun violence is tearing the community apart.

“We’ve got to stop the violence. This is another young kid killed in D.C. I know a few,” he said. “It’s breaking us apart.”

“I’m heartbroken. And seeing everyone here, and not seeing that fluffy bush and that smile, he’s supposed to be here,” said Rozetta Robinson, a team mom.

Robinson called Manning’s death unfair.

“That is so unfair. We don’t give life and we have no right to take life away,” she said.

Police are looking for a silver vehicle in connection to Monday’s fatal shooting. MPD is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case