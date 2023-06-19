WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An investigation released by Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration found that former Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio sexually harassed a female staff member in 2022.

A four-page summary that shared key findings of the investigation said that on two occasions, September 28 and October 2, Falcicchio made unwelcome, physical, sexual advances toward the staff member while she was in his apartment.

The staff members said she was subjected to unwelcome touching of a sexual nature. She also said that Falcicchio exposed his genitals during the second incident.

Investigators said that beginning soon after the first physical encounter on September 28, 2022 and ending on March 8, 2023, Falcicchio sent thousands of messages to the woman on her personal cell phone via Snapchat. She said the messages were unwanted and sexually charged, and that they included graphic videos and demands for sex.

Investigators found the female staff member’s allegations to be substantiated.

Although there were other accusations against Falcicchio, including that he engaged in sexual or attraction-based favoritism and threatening behavior, investigators found those allegations could not be substantiated.