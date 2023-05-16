WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former Metropolitan Police Department officer entered a guilty plea in federal court Monday, acknowledging that he stole more than $33,000 from the department by billing it for regular, overtime, and holiday hours that he never worked.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Medgar Webster Sr., 52, of Washington, D.C. worked more than 1,400 hours of outside employment at Whole Foods locations, 514 of which took place at the same time he supposedly was working for MPD.

The police department allows outside employment in certain circumstances, but prosecutors said Webster never submitted the necessary administrative forms to or received the proper authorizations from MPD.

The judge set Webster’s sentencing for first degree felony fraud for committing time and attendance fraud for July 25. As part of the plea, Webster has to pay full restitution.