WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former officer with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Monday on multiple counts of first-degree child sexual abuse.

Between Nov. 2019 to Sept. 2021, Charles Johnson, 30, of Washington, D.C. sexually abused a child who was nine and 10-years-old at the time of the assaults. Johnson subjected the child to sexual acts. At the time, Johnson was a D.C. police officer.

Johnson was convicted in July 2023 after a five-day trial in the Superior Court in D.C. He was charged with first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, second-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, attempted first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances and assault.

The Honorable Michael O’Keefe sentenced Johnson to 32 years across multiple counts, to be followed by a period of supervised release. Upon his release, Johnson will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.