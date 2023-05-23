WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A federal jury found a former Metropolitan Police Department officer guilty of civil rights violations Tuesday for two incidents that took place at a McDonald’s restaurant in 2018.

In each case, the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia said Mark Lamont Clark, 57, used illegal choke holds.

Prosecutors said the first incident took place on July 13, 2018 after Clark had a confrontation with someone. It was outside the McDonald’s that Clark used a choke hold on a friend of that person.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that five days later, on July 18, 2018, Clark “similarly escalated a verbal confrontation with a McDonald’s patron,” applying a choke hold as well as a carotid artery hold that isn’t allowed.

In each incident, the person was hurt, and prosecutors said Clark deprived the people of their civil rights. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Clark’s body-worn camera (BWC) recorded both encounters.

The jury convicted Clark on two counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law.