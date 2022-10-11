WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A jury found a former FBI agent and a real estate developer guilty of bribery and conspiracy in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Tuesday.

David Paitsel, 41, is the former agent, and Brian Bailey, 52, is the real estate developer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Bailey, of Upper Marlboro, Md., gave thousands of dollars in bribes to a program specialist with the District of Columbia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) in exchange for confidential, un-redacted Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) offer of sale notices.

TOPA provides tenants who live in D.C. with the right to buy their homes should the owners decide to sell the properties. Under TOPA, tenants can re-assign their right to purchase to a third party. TOPA requires the owner (seller) to provide the District of Columbia Department of Housing and Community Development with offer of sale notices before the proposed real estate transaction. The offer of sale notices include, among other things, information not released to the public, such as the names of tenants residing at the property.

The jury found Bailey guilty on one count of Bribery and one count of Conspiracy for that part of the operation.

As a second part, federal investigators said Bailey bribed Paitsel to look up the contact information of the tenants holding TOPA rights, which Paitsel did using a database he had access to as an FBI agent. The jury found each man guilty of Bribery and Conspiracy as they related to that.

The D.C. government employee whom Bailey was accused of bribing, Dawne Dorsey, 40, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to a federal bribery charge.

Sentencing for Paitsel and Bailey had not been set as of Tuesday.