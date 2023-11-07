WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said that a former U.S. government employee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drugging and sexually abusing women in multiple countries.

A news release from the DOJ said that 47-year-old Brian Jeffrey Raymond of La Mesa, Ca., was working for the federal government at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

The release outlined details from court documents where Raymond “admitted to drugging and sexually assaulting several women in his embassy-leased housing and elsewhere between 2006 and 2020.”

Officials said that Raymond admitted to taking pictures and videos of 28 naked and partially naked women without their consent over the course of 14 years.

According to the release, Raymond was “touching and manipulating the victim’s bodies” in many of the recordings. It continued to say that the women were “unconscious or incapable of consenting.”

The DOJ said that Raymond tried to delete the pictures and videos after learning about the criminal investigation.

Officials have sentencing hearings scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19, 2024.

Raymond will face between 24 and 30 years in prison as well as supervised release for life. He will also have to pay mandatory restitution to the victims.