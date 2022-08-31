WASHINGTON –(DC News Now) Federal prosecutors targeted former Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward in a civil complaint released Tuesday.

The complaint claims Ward, who took his own life back in January, took $2.2 million intended for KIPP DC, one of the largest charter school system in the district.

Ward served as the senior director of technology at KIPP DC up until about a year ago. Part of his job for the charter school system, according to the complaint, involved the purchases of such things as computers, tablets and other related products. But, the complaint says Ward used the money to buy himselfsuch things as sports memorabilia, and cars.

“We’re just really shocked by what’s happened,” said Tom Clark, KIPP DC’s chief advancement officer.

Clark told DC News Now he and others in KIPP DC became aware of the federal investigation in December 2021.

“We take our financial responsibilities seriously for our students, for our families,” Clark said. “We continue to improve our financial controls. And our asset management based on the findings of our financial reviews.”

Since then, KIPP DC has taken to avoid similar problems in the future.

“By closing many gaps in existing systems, and making organizational design changes in policies and systems,” Clark said. “Make sure our students, and our families are receiving the services and the equipment they require that we promised them”Make sure our students, and our families are receiving the services and the equipment they require that we promised them.”

Calrk added insurance covered $1 million of the loss, while federal prosecutors have sized another $800,000 in forfeited assets. KIPP DC hopes prosecutors will also recover the remaining the money.

The city of Hyattsville released a statement Tuesday that said in part “city leadership would like to assure community members, no elected official has access to the city’s cash account.”