WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A former Kinship employee is accusing the restaurant owner of using a racial slur.

Kay Jones went viral after protesting outside the restaurant. Her actions were captured and posted to TikTok. The video has been seen more than two million times.

In the video, she can be seen holding a sign that reads, “The owner of Kinship Eric Ziebold said the words stupid *expletive* to me four times.” She is also heard saying to a potential patron, “the owner is racist, and they should not give their money to this establishment.”

“It’s a slur. It’s meant to demean and offend people,” said Jones.

Jones told DC News Now that Ziebold used the ‘N’ word during a one-on-one conversation, where she asked him how he would respond to potential racist situations at the restaurant.

“In response, he chose to reiterate that language four times, verbally. I actually vocalized at that time that it made me uncomfortable. Then he repeated that word again saying ‘it’s just a word’ and why would I let a word ruin my day,” said Jones.

Management at Kinship declined to do an interview for this story.

However, Ziebold posted this statement to Facebook:

“While addressing the concerns of a team member feeling safe in our restaurants, I was asked a question. While stating I would find the proposed behavior unacceptable, I regretfully repeated their word in my response. I should have been more sensitive while trying to assure our team member that I was committed to an environment where they would feel safe. Kinship has always operated under a core set of values advocating diversity, equity and a feeling of respect and belonging. I apologize to those I hurt and will strive to do better.”

Jones said all she wants is a genuine apology.

“I just want people to know that I think it’s very unfortunate how everything has had to play out. I did the best I could. And I never wanted to hurt anybody. Not my coworkers, not this business,” she said.