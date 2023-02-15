WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department says a former MPD Lieutenant has pleaded guilty after he pointed a gun at a birthday party after an argument

Police say, Brahm Persaud, 69, a Maryland resident, has pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident in which he confronted Mr. Kevin Pinkett and other people with a gun while attending a birthday party in Southeast DC.

According to court documents, on October 4, 2019, at about 10:30 pm, at 1253 Sumner Road SE, Persaud, a former MPD lieutenant, pulled out a gun and pointed it at a house where people were attending a birthday party. While pointing the gun at the house in front of the group, Persaud repeatedly yelled that someone would die that night and eventually fired one shot in the air.

MPD officers arrived on the scene and arrested Persaud. He admitted to having a gun and firing a shot in the air. Officials were able to locate a single shell casing and a single round of ammunition alongside the street of 1253 Sumner Road.

Persaud will sentence him on September 21, 2023.