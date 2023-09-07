WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are still on the hunt for Christopher Haynes, the 30-year-old fugitive who escaped from George Washington University Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Haynes was inside the emergency room when police said he escaped from two police officers as they were trying to handcuff him to a gurney.

He was last seen Wednesday afternoon wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and white socks.

“He is known to frequent several areas, certain areas of the District of Columbia. He has ties to Stafford County, Fauquier County, as well as Prince William County,” said Pamela Smith, MPD acting police chief.

After a four hour manhunt on Wednesday, police packed up their command post.

“Once they break down these command posts from a manhunt type situation, you start getting into more of the investigative phase so they’re going to be looking at this guy’s associates, who does he know in the area,” said Art Roderick, former assistant director for investigations with the U.S. Marshals.

Roderick said the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him in the first place and will likely take point to find him again.

“I’m sure he’s trying to communicate with family, friends or associates that are in the area to come pick him up and take him out of that area,” Roderick said.

He said that’s likely where the break in the case will be and thinks Haynes has not gone far.

“They tend to stay in the D.C. metropolitan area because that’s where their support system, his family or associates or whatever [are],” Roderick said.

Smith said internal affairs is looking into what went wrong in the hospital but right now the focus is on finding Haynes.

“We are continuing to work very closely with our state, federal and local agencies to apprehend this suspect,” Smith said.

Between MPD, FBI and U.S. Marshals, there is a reward of $25,000 for information leading to Haynes’ arrest. If you see him, do not approach him but call 911.