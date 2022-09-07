WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Last September, the Wendy’s at Dave Thomas Cirlce served its final burgers, blended its final “Frostys,” and sprinkled the last bit of sea salt on its fries.

This September, former restaurant at one of the District’s most stressful intersections is turning into a canvas for artists.

It’s part of the D.C. Walls Festival, an annual. outdoor artistic event that first made its way to the city in 2016. Since then, the festival has delivered more than 100 works of art in the NoMa neighborhood.

Kelly Towles, a D.C.-based artist, is the founder, curator, and director of the festival. Twenty local, national, and international artists create — from scratch — more than a dozen large-scale public murals faster than you can say the word “mural.” Their goal is to wrap up the work in just 10 days.

“This festival just keeps getting bigger and better,” Towles said. “We’ve all experienced a lot of change in the last two years, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our community’s appetite for creating mind-blowing, memorable works of art. More than ever, our artists and festivalgoers are eager to get back out in the streets, connect with each other and participate in the beautification of our nation’s capital.”

The Wendy’s, which was seized through eminent domain last year, is owned by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), which has big plans to redevelop the traffic-clogged intersection at Dave Thomas Circle. At some point next year, it eventually will be bulldozed. But in the meantime, Towles believes it’s the perfect spot for one of D.C. Walls’ mural locations.

DC News Now asked Towles about why he wanted the former fast food restaurant to be part of D.C. Walls this year, even though it soon will be torn down. “Why not?” he asked.

“If somebody else wants to do something with it, cool. At the end of the day, I’d rather see something brought to life and become beauty instead of just seeing it as a neglected canvas for another year,” he added.

Los Angeles-based artists TRAV and EMJAY will be in charge of the makeover.

To celebrate this year’s festival, D.C. Walls will be hosting a kickoff party on Friday, September 9. It’s from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Alethia Tanner Park in NoMa. It features music, food trucks, and meet-and-greets with several of the artists. You’re encouraged to register here.