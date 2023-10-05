WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying several people they say assaulted and robbed a pair of minors in Northeast D.C.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, police said four men approached a pair of minors in the 1800 block of Hamlin St. NE and demanded property.

One of the two minors was assaulted during the altercation. The four people stole property from the pair and fled in a vehicle.

The minor who was assaulted declined medical treatment for their injuries.

The four men were caught on a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video at the top of the page.

Anyone who can identify the people in the video is asked to call police at (2020) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.