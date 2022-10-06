WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said at least four men were shot in Northwest early Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. Capitol St. NW at Tyler House apartments.

MPD said the four men who were hit by gunfire were inside the building, although it appeared the shooting happened on the street. All the men were conscious and breathing when emergency workers got there.

Officers said they were looking for a green Honda Accord with D.C. plates.

The location of the shooting was a short walk from the scene of a quintuple shooting that took place on O Street NW in August. As a result of that shooting, two people died.